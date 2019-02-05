Cricket

Bumrah will be an asset for India in World Cup: Sachin Tendulkar

By
Jasprit Bumrah will add to Indias bowling in WC: Tendulkar
Jasprit Bumrah will add to India's bowling in WC: Tendulkar

New Delhi, February 5: Legendary Sachin Tendulkar is not one bit surprised by the rise of Jasprit Bumrah as India's premier strike bowler, saying he was expecting the pacer to come up in the ranks. Bumrah was India's leading wicket-taker in Tests in 2018 and also played a stellar role in the team's maiden Test series triumph Down Under.

1. The rise of Bumrah

"Honestly, I had seen this coming. "I am not surprised by Bumrah's success," said Tendulkar while chatting with the Sportstar. "Having spent time with him and seen his sincere and honest efforts to improve and learn, I always knew it was a matter of time before he would rattle the best batsmen in the world. I have seen from close quarters how he looks to improve. In 2015, I had seen his ability to win a battle. With Kane Williamson batting, I had said Bumrah would make his mark. I am happy he has. His action and deceptive bowling, plus the consistency to take wickets, make him a dangerous bowler. He knows how to execute his plans. Bumrah will be a big threat to the opposition and a great asset to India in the World Cup."

2. What Bumrah felt

"I always focus on consistency. When you have so many options, you may get confused. Someday you get wickets, someday another mate will, but we don't think about those. We bowl a lot in Ranji Trophy cricket, and it pays off. When I made my ODI debut, I always just wanted to play Test cricket," said Bumrah.

3. The Rishabh Pant factor

Tendulkar was also delighted too see the development of wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant,who has two centuries and two half-centuries in nine Tests thus far. "Rishabh has terrific prospects in international cricket. He has a great future but he must keep his head on his shoulders and look to enjoy his game. If he keeps his focus he will play long because things will happen around his cricket essentially. I have liked his approach and the fact that he is fearless," said Tendulkar.

4. Sachin Saga Unveiled

This is India's first multi-player headset. "I hope it will now enable people to think twice before criticising a cricketer for not being able to play the way he/she intended to," he said. "We shot my pictures used in the video in a studio in London with 38 cameras all over to capture every batting movement of mine. They have compiled 100 of my favourite innings in the VR headset," said Tendulkar.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 5, 2019, 13:44 [IST]
