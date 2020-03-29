Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

CA defers announcement of players contract list by a month due to COVID-19 pandemic

By Pti

Melbourne, March 29: The announcement of Cricket Australia's players contract list has been deferred by at least a month due to the rapidly-spreading COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a report in 'Sydney Morning Herald', Cricket Australia had "planned to bring forward the announcement of contracts from May to April this year, in a bid to provide more certainty to the states given the flow-on effect."

"But that plan has been put on hold for now until the end of April, given the economic uncertainty due to the pandemic," the report said.

"The Australian Cricketers' Association agreed to the move."

The coronavirus outbreak, which has so far claimed more than 30,000 lives globally, has brought all cricket activities to a halt with Australia calling off their domestic Sheffield Shield, besides cancelling the three-match ODI series against New Zealand after the first game.

Australia's upcoming tour of Bangladesh in June and England in July are also in doubt, given the circumstances. The T20 World Cup is also scheduled to be held in Australia in October, while India are slated for a tour Down Under to play four Tests, three ODIs and three T20I matches.

More CRICKET AUSTRALIA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, March 29, 2020, 16:47 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 29, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue