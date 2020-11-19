Cameron Green can make Test debut as batsman but needs to contribute with ball in ODIs: Langer

Green, who can also bowl express pace, and Will Pucovski are among the five fresh faces in the Australian squad for the high-profile Test series against India, which will take place after three ODIs and as many T20s.

"In one-day cricket he'll only play if he can bowl a few overs because that's how we'll set up the team. He hasn't had the white-ball experience to come in as a pure batsman but if he can bowl a few overs, my gosh he becomes a good prospect," Langer was quoted as saying by 'cricket.com.au'.

"But Test cricket is different. He's earned the right to play Test cricket on his batting. I love watching him bat. For such a tall batsman, he's got so much time."

The four-match Test series begins with the Day-Night Test in Adelaide from December 17.

Green has been rated highly by the likes of Greg Chappell, who called the 21-year-old the best batting talent he had seen since the great Ricky Ponting.

Green said he would gain a lot of experience from his debut series, whether he plays or not.

"The results I've had in four-day cricket are definitely a lot better than what I have shown in T20s. If I don't play, I'll get a lot of experience and hopefully take a lot out of it.

"There's probably no better place to keep learning and evolving your game than around world-class coaches and players," said Green.