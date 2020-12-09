Cameron Green unsure if he's ready for Australia Test debut after century

Green scored an impressive unbeaten century for Australia A against India in a tour match, which ended in a draw on Tuesday (December 8).

The highly rated 21-year-old also took 2-12 in India's second innings to stake his claim for a place in the first Test, which begins in Adelaide on December 17.

Green, who has also scored 363 runs at an average of 72.6 to begin the Sheffield Shield season, said he simply had to continue performing.

"You're never really sure if you're ready," he told reporters.

"All I can really do is train hard, bounce ideas off other guys that have done it before and try to get myself as ready as I can that way without actually playing so you're never too sure when you're ready."

Another day, another century for Cameron Green as he pushes for a Test debut this summer. Some of these shots are 👌 #AUSAvIND pic.twitter.com/KKLGzOqR28 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 7, 2020

David Warner (adductor) has been ruled out of the first Test, while there are concerns over Joe Burns' form and Will Pucovski's health after the latter was hit in the helmet by a bouncer during the tour game.

Green said he understood it was difficult to break into an Australia side ranked first in the world.

"I haven't had too many discussions with JL [head coach Justin Langer]," he said.

"Really, I think it's an incredibly hard team to break into. It seems pretty settled at the moment, apart from a few injuries with Davey at the top.

"But that's not really the position I'm vying for. All I can do is really make myself available, get myself ready, that's all I can really do."

Green and Australia A will face India in another tour game starting on Friday.