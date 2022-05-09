Can Chennai Super Kings qualify for IPL 2022 Playoffs? MS Dhoni thinks this way about CSK chances!

With 8 points from 11 matches, a play-off berth has almost been ruled out for CSK in IPL 2022 but at least they have maintained that in theory. So, how is Dhoni is inspiring CSK in IPL 2022 after a tough beginning to the tournament where they lost 4 matches in a row.

CSK opener Devon Conway gave a peep into the tactical brain of Dhoni.

"I have got to give credit to MS tonight," Conway told Star Sports.

"In the last game I swept quite a lot, and I unfortunately got out playing the sweep. And he said to me, 'I think the guys are going to try to bowl fuller to you tonight.

“So maybe come out and try to hit them straight.' So he sort of gave me the guidelines to try to execute that. That's what I tried to do,” said Conway.

It showed that how Dhoni concentrates even on the minutest points of the game and break it down to individual level.

Then the man himself gave a glimpse to how his mind ticks during a match and even during the entire duration of a tournament.

"I feel we played a perfect game today," Dhoni told Star at the post-match presentation. "I don't know how many times we would have been in a position to say that we had a perfect game.

"The batters did really well. This is one of those tosses where you want to win the toss and you want to field first but in your heart you are also saying never mind if you lose the toss.

“Because the last game also that we played the ball actually stops a bit even in the second half. It only gets better after the 13th-14th over onwards. Which means you still have to behave and bat a bit nicely.

"The batters gave us those extra few runs than whatever the par score was. The way the openers batted and after that everybody contributed a bit. Overall runs on the board really helps.

“Then making sure the big-hitters don't go after you. It doesn't matter if you get 200 or 210, once they get going, you can't save the game,” he said.

One of the biggest sore point in CSK’s IPL 2022 campaign has been a lack of experienced Indian pace bowler after Deepak Chahar was ruled out with an injury.

Of course, they have Simarjeet Singh and Mukesh Choudhary but they have been too raw to make an impact and it did affect their campaign in the IPL 2022, at least in the early phase. Mukesh gave away way too many runs and failed to make an impact too.

But in the face lack of options, the CSK had to continue with him. Dhoni acknowledged the fact that both Mukesh and Simarjeet took time to mature and understand the demands of IPL.

"What I personally feel, both Simarjeet and Mukesh have taken time to mature," Dhoni said. "It is different with every individual. There are some who are good right from the first game. There are some who take a few games. Whether is two, three, four or it can be seven or ten games.

"What is good to see is they have the capability. What is important is the more they play the better they will get at game sense. Game sense is something that is very crucial.

“Yes you have the talent, you have the variation but ultimately it is reading, 'Okay what is a good delivery to bowl? What is a good delivery not to bowl?' I feel often in T20 cricket, what's more important is to know what is not a good delivery to bowl. Because that's what puts extra pressure on you if you go for runs. If you go for runs, that actually affects your confidence.”

So, can CSK enter playoffs? Are they really entertaining any such hopes from a position of no-hope?

"One at a time is good enough. I am not a big fan of maths. Even at school I was not good at maths. You write your own fortune. What is important is you always have to be at your best.

“There is no point thinking about this…other team needs to beat some other team. It just puts added pressure.

"Just turn up for your games, plan well, execute your plans, look to win the game, and enjoy the rest of the IPL matches. You don't want to be under pressure when two other franchises are playing. Enjoy the IPL, it is good.

"If it happens, it happens, but what is more important is to make the most of the three remaining games. See what are the combinations we can feature in what positions. And start planning for the next year. If we qualify for the playoffs, it is very good. But if not, it's not the end of the world,” he added.