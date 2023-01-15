Carlos Brathwaite joins Gulf Giants to replace Jamie Overton

The English pacer was ruled out from the ILT20 tournament due to a lumbar stress fracture.

Carlos Brathwaite will be joining the team to replenish the squad. The West Indian all-rounder is a seasoned T20 specialist with over 200 matches under his belt. Despite the injury of Overton, the arrival of Braithwaite means the giants are reinforced with a power hitter that can be deployed anywhere in the batting order.

Brathwaite made his name in the final of the 2016 ICC T20 World Cup, when he hit four consecutive sixes off Ben Stokes to win the tournament for the West Indies at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

He hasn't made the most out of his potential though as the player has not been a regular at either international cricket or franchise cricket in the recent past. But this will be an opportunity to revive his career in the franchise leagues.

Brathwaite is not just a hard-hitter, but is handy with the ball as well. And the head coach of Gulf Giants, former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower was ecstatic to have the lanky Caribbean in the team

"It's unfortunate he won't be part of the tournament given the nature of his injury. I wish him a speedy recovery. Meanwhile, I am happy that we are getting Carlos on board. He is a young dynamic player who will strengthen our squad," Flower said.