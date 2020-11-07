Check out Virat Kohli's plans after Royal Challengers Bangalore crash out of IPL 2020

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments in RCB said that the Indian captain moved into the bubble created for the players picked for the Australia series after the game against SRH.

"Kohli moved into the Team India bubble late last night after the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He is likely to take a day or two off and start preparing for the series in Australia," the source said.

The likes of Mayank Agarwal and all have already started preparing with Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari once their respective campaigns ended in the ongoing IPL and the squad started preparations for the day-night Test against Australia in Adelaide from Friday evening with pink balls.

Coming back to action at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, SRH beat RCB by six wickets to set up a clash with Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 that will be played on Sunday. The winner takes on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the final on Tuesday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Commenting on the game, Kohli said: "If you talk about the first innings I do not think we had enough runs on the board. We made one helluva game in the second half, the positions we got ourselves into in the second half. It is a game of margins and if Kane (Williamson) was taken there then it is a different ball game.

"Altogether they put us under a lot of pressure in the first innings. Few soft dismissals, few fortunate ones for them as well and we just did not have enough runs on the board. Maybe a bit of nerves, maybe a bit of hesitation, we need to be more expressive with the bat. We didn't have any phases in the game where we got away from the opposition. We just allowed bowlers to bowl to the areas they wanted to and did not put enough pressure on them."