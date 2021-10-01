Chennai Super Kings enter IPL 2021 Play-offs; These 4 players made difference for CSK

1. Dwayne Bravo
The Trinidad all-rounder had a forgettable IPL 2020 as injury and below par outings plagued him. But this year, Bravo was a changed man. He showed the prowess has not diminished one bit. Bravo rediscovered the mojo in his batting and bowling and on the sluggish UAE pitches. He grabbed 11 wickets from 7 matches for the CSK and made a telling impact with his superb economy of 6.5. Bravo also made some important contributions down the order with the bat too. That a batsman as experienced and as solid as Bravo is coming at No 8 remained a comforting factor for the Super Kings in the IPL 2021.
2. Ruturaj Gaikwad
Ruturaj has gone past 400 runs in IPL 2021, 407 runs from 11 matches at 40.70 and his strike-rate of 134.76 often helped the CSK make a brisk start. The opening stand between Ruturaj and Faf du Plessis has seen them scoring a combined 500+ runs in this tournament, highest by an opening pair in this edition. It has helped Chennai to set or chase targets with a good amount of ease. It seems that the CSK has found another long term prospect to carry their rich legacy forward.
3. Faf du Plessis
The veteran South African batsmen, now a free agent, failed to find a place in the T20 World Cup 2021 squad of his country. Apparently, there was a breakdown in parleys between Faf and the Cricket South Africa. Be that as it may, the Super Kings will be quite happy to have Faf's unhindered presence during the length of IPL 2021. He has made 435 runs from 11 matches 48.33 at a strike rate hovering over 138. He carried the brilliant form that showed in the CPL 2021 to the IPL 2021. Faf and Ruturaj has struck a fine opening combo for the CSK in the tournament. The SA cricketer also continues to be a magnificent presence on the field too, taking some sharp catches at the ripe age of 37 and giving blushes to some much younger names.
4. Ravindra Jadeja
The IPL 2021 just reasserted the value Jadeja carries for the Chennai Super Kings. He made important offerings with both bat and ball. From 11 matches and 8 innings, he has made 179 runs at 59.66 with a fifty and those runs have come in a fast clip too - 146.72. With his left-arm spin, Jadeja has scalped 8 wickets but he also has strangulated the opposition run flow with an overall economy rate of 6.66.