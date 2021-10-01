Chennai Super Kings enter IPL 2021 Play-offs; These 4 players made difference for CSK

From the moment, the IPL 2021 started in April, the CSK looked a reformed unit not the aimless outfit that it looked a last year. They played with purpose and ring in minor changes to the playing 11, and the result was there for everyone to see.

The Super Kings captain Dhoni explained the process. ''It means a lot because the last time in the post-match presentation I had, I said we want to come back strong. You keep learning out of defeats, and that is what we have done this year even though we played the first half of the season earlier.

''Every credit must be given to the players and the support staff. It wasn't a wicket where it was turning or stopping a lot. But there was good bounce. Bowlers varied their pace and length very well.

''That is what I told them before the start of the game as well. The execution was there. But I don't think the bounce of the pitch changed at all apart from dew.

The fans have been great from the start. I can proudly say on behalf of CSK that we are really proud of the fans too who supported us throughout,'' he said.

Amid all that the Chennai Super Kings found some individual heroes and MyKhel takes a look at those players who carried the team on their shoulders.

1. Dwayne Bravo The Trinidad all-rounder had a forgettable IPL 2020 as injury and below par outings plagued him. But this year, Bravo was a changed man. He showed the prowess has not diminished one bit. Bravo rediscovered the mojo in his batting and bowling and on the sluggish UAE pitches. He grabbed 11 wickets from 7 matches for the CSK and made a telling impact with his superb economy of 6.5. Bravo also made some important contributions down the order with the bat too. That a batsman as experienced and as solid as Bravo is coming at No 8 remained a comforting factor for the Super Kings in the IPL 2021. 2. Ruturaj Gaikwad Ruturaj has gone past 400 runs in IPL 2021, 407 runs from 11 matches at 40.70 and his strike-rate of 134.76 often helped the CSK make a brisk start. The opening stand between Ruturaj and Faf du Plessis has seen them scoring a combined 500+ runs in this tournament, highest by an opening pair in this edition. It has helped Chennai to set or chase targets with a good amount of ease. It seems that the CSK has found another long term prospect to carry their rich legacy forward. 3. Faf du Plessis The veteran South African batsmen, now a free agent, failed to find a place in the T20 World Cup 2021 squad of his country. Apparently, there was a breakdown in parleys between Faf and the Cricket South Africa. Be that as it may, the Super Kings will be quite happy to have Faf's unhindered presence during the length of IPL 2021. He has made 435 runs from 11 matches 48.33 at a strike rate hovering over 138. He carried the brilliant form that showed in the CPL 2021 to the IPL 2021. Faf and Ruturaj has struck a fine opening combo for the CSK in the tournament. The SA cricketer also continues to be a magnificent presence on the field too, taking some sharp catches at the ripe age of 37 and giving blushes to some much younger names. 4. Ravindra Jadeja The IPL 2021 just reasserted the value Jadeja carries for the Chennai Super Kings. He made important offerings with both bat and ball. From 11 matches and 8 innings, he has made 179 runs at 59.66 with a fifty and those runs have come in a fast clip too - 146.72. With his left-arm spin, Jadeja has scalped 8 wickets but he also has strangulated the opposition run flow with an overall economy rate of 6.66.