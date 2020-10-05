Chennai Super Kings hero Shane Watson tells why he loves batting with Faf du Plessis

Watson had another veteran batsman and in-form Faf du Plessis at the other end, making his stay at the crease that much low on pressure.

"I felt like something that has been slightly off, technically. So, it was nice for me to come off. It was just a combination of technique and intent and I was able to get the weight through the ball a lot better," Watson said in the post-match presentation.

The Australian opener did not forget to credit Du Plessis. "We do complement each other well. There are bowlers Faf prefers to take on and he's a great guy and it is good batting with him. With so much experience and success the franchise have had, they believe in the players. We just knew we had to do a few things better. It came together," said Watson.

Chennai Super Kings captain Dhoni also lauded Watson and Du Plessis for stitching together a massive match-wining partnership of 181.

"The kind of start we got in batting, that's what we needed. Hopefully we'll be able to replicate this in the coming games. Watson...it's not about being more aggressive. He was hitting the ball well in the nets and what you need is to do that in the middle. It was just a matter of time.

"Faf is like a sheet anchor for us, keeps playing those shots in the middle. He can always confuse the bowler with the lap shots and all coming in," he said.