Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, DC, RR eye buying teams in South Africa T20 League

The proposed IPL-style league is scheduled to be played in January 2023. It is South Africa’s third attempt to launch a T20 league after Global T20 and Mzansi Super League, which were ended abruptly for different reasons.

As per ESPNCricinfo, a consortium led by former England batsman Kevin Pietersen too has expressed interest in buying a franchise in the new T20 league. Pietersen has South African roots and played grade level cricket there before moving to England.

It has also been reported that former IPL COO Sundar Raman, currently working with the CSK, has acquired a 12.5 per cent share in the T20 league. The Cricket South Africa is the largest shareholder with 57.5% while the broadcast partner SuperSport has the remaining 30% of shares.

Sundar has been involved in the league because he was one of the brains behind conceptualising the IPL back in 2007-2008 and growing it as a global brand. The CSA is hoping that Sundar can work his charm for them as well with the new T20 league.

“We are excited by the formation of something this fresh and invigorating, which also offers the opportunity for private investment into the franchises,” said Pholetsi Moseki, CSA CEO. “CSA has already received interest from a number of potential local and international investors,” he said.

Moseki emphasised that this is an entirely new event, adding that South Africa has a rich crop of talent who would benefit from exposure through a franchise league. He said that a sustainable business model had been created for both the league and the teams, with a healthy salary bill to attract the very best local and international players.

Marc Jury, SuperSport CEO said: “We are delighted to invest in a product that will change the face of South African cricket. There is an early-year gap in the calendar, so the timing is ideal.”