Chennai Super Kings post second lowest total in IPL 2020; Here is top 10 low scores of CSK

Fierce bowling performance by Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah and Rahul Chahar helped MI restrict CSK to 114/9 in their 20 overs at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

After being asked CSK to bat first, CSK batsmen failed to pick Boult and Bumrah in the initial overs and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Ruturaj Gaikwad (0), Ambati Rayudu (2), Narayan Jagadeesan (0), Faf du Plessis (1) and Ravindra Jadeja (7) failed to impress with the bat and were sent back to the pavilion inside the powerplay with score at 24 for 5.

Skipper MS Dhoni also soon followed after he was dismissed by leg-spinner Chahar for 16 as CSK soon lost the seventh wicket for 43 with the dismissal of Deepak Chahar (0). However, Sam Curran guided them to a respectable score with a half-century.

IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings lose five wickets inside powerplay for first time in IPL history

Curran held the one end strong and played a knock of 52 runs including two sixes. He along with Imran Tahir guided the team to the 100-run mark thanks to a 43-run partnership.

Tahir was unbeaten on 13 after Curran was cleaned up by a Boult yorker of the final ball of the innings. Boult ended with four wickets while Rahul Chahar and Jasprit Bumrah claimed two wickets each.

Here is a look at CSK's lowest totals in IPL:

1. 79/10 vs Mumbai Indians (2013)

2. 109/10 vs Rajasthan Royals (2008)

3. 109/10 vs Mumbai Indians (2019)

4. 110/8 vs Delhi Daredevils (2012)

5. 112/8 vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (2008)

6. 112/9 vs Delhi Daredevils (2010)

7. 112/10 vs Mumbai Indians (2012)

8. 114/9 vs Mumbai Indians (2020)*

9. 114/4 vs Kolkata Knight Riders (2011)

10. 116/9 vs Kings XI Punjab (2009)

KKR on Wednesday (October 21) were restricted to the lowest score in IPL 2020 by Royal Challengers Bangalore. Eoin Morgan's side posted just 84/8.

While Chennai posted one of their lowest scores in IPL history, the unwanted record for the lowest score is still held by Royal Challengers Bangalore, who were reduced to 49 all out.

Here are the top 10 lowest scores in IPL history:

1. Royal Challengers Bangalore (2017) - 49

2. Rajasthan Royals (2009) - 58

3. Delhi Daredevils (2017) - 66

4. Delhi Daredevils (2017) - 67

5. Kolkata Knight Riders (2008) - 67

6. Royal Challengers Bangalore (2019) - 70

7. Royal Challengers Bangalore (2014) - 70

8. Kings XI Punjab (2017) - 73

9. Kochi Tuskers Kerala (2011) - 74

10. Chennai Super Kings (2013) - 79