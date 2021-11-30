Chennai Super Kings Retained and Released Players List: CSK retain MSD, Ruturaj, Jadeja, Moeen; Release Raina

Here’s why the Chennai outfit, the defending IPL champions, chose to retain the four, and let a few others go. They have Rs 48 crore left in purse for the mega auction.

MS Dhoni (Rs 12 crore): Their captain cool who has landed them four IPL titles. The IPL 2022 is not too far away too with just five months remaining. Dhoni might just lead the CSK one more time before calling it quits. He might not be the same batsman but his tactical brain ticks quite nicely.

Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 16 crore): It does not need too much elaboration. Jadeja is a prime all-rounder who can turn the match with his 3D skills, so to say. He might not have a great IPL 2021, but on the whole Jadeja is still a massive package for an IPL team.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs 6 crore): One of the few youngsters who came through the ranks of the CSK, who largely pin their campaign on experienced names. The Chennai would not have let go a batsman who scored in excess of 600 runs and won the Orange Cap. After all, the franchise believe in long-term relation with players.

Moeen Ali (Rs 8 crore): The England all-rounder had a reasonable IPL 2021 but added good value with his presence at No 3 or 4 and off-spin. If the IPL 2022 indeed takes place in India, then the CSK will play a good lot of matches in the MA Chidambaram Stadium and Moeen will certainly love the conditions there. As a batsman and bowler, Moeen brings immense value to this side — something in Dwayne Bravo proportions.

Who are all CSK released

Suresh Raina, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran. Robin Uthappa, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, R Sai Kishore, Ambati Rayudu, K Gowtham, Faf du Plessis, Cheteshwar Pujara, Imran Tahir, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Dominic Drakes, Karn Sharma, KM Asif, Jason Behrendorff, N Jagadeesan, Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishanth, M Harishankar Reddy.