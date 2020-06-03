Cricket
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni enjoys driving 'new beast' - Watch

By
MS Dhoni enjoys driving 'new beast'

Bengaluru, June 3: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's love for bikes is a very well known fact especially during the coronavirus lockdown, a time when the former India captain has been visible with his rides in the streets of his hometown.

While most sports personalities have been active on social media during the ongoing freeze in sport due to the coronavirus pandemic, Dhoni has largely stayed away from the limelight. But, he has often surfaced in videos posted by social media hadles of his wife Sakshi or his IPL team Chennai Super Kings.

MS Dhoni is often seen riding a bike, but this time he was seen driving a "new beast" and it was neither a bike or a car. The CSK skipper was spotted driving a tractor and the IPL franchise tweeted the video with the caption, "#Thala Dhoni meets Raja Sir in his newest beast! #HBDIlayaraja #WhistlePodu."

Earlier this week, his wife Sakshi shared a video in which the former India captain riding on a bike with his daughter Ziva in his residential compound. The video was later tweeted by Chennai Super Kings with the caption: "When 'crazy lightning' and 'happiness' are rolled into one!"

The IPL 2020 was supposed to see return of Dhoni to cricketing action as the wicket-keeper is on a break since playing in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup where India lost to New Zealand. But, with the IPL being postponed indefinitely, Dhoni fans will have to wait a little longer to see Thala make his comeback.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 3, 2020, 15:24 [IST]
