Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Christchurch attack changes everything for team security - New Zealand Cricket

By Opta
DavidWhite - cropped

Christchurch, March 16: New Zealand Cricket chief David White says "everything changes now" regarding team security in the country following the terror attack in Christchurch.

On Friday, 49 people were killed in the attack at a mosque near Hagley Oval, with the majority of the Bangladesh Test squad in a bus outside.

Team manager Khaled Mashud said the tourists were "very lucky" not to be caught up in the incident and their Test against New Zealand was subsequently cancelled.

Bangladesh returned home after the attack and, as New Zealand mourned, Black Caps CEO White acknowledged that it would impact how teams travel in future.

"This is shocking. This will change the entire fabric of international sports hosting," he said. "I think everything changes now.

"We'll certainly be having to look at our security in depth. I think the idea of New Zealand being a safe haven is gone now."

He added: "This isn't about cricket; it's about something much bigger and much more important than that. It's about life, it's about respect; it's about family and community.

"Cricket and sport take a back-seat to personal welfare."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: WOB 1 - 1 F95
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Saturday, March 16, 2019, 20:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 16, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue