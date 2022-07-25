English
Commonwealth Games 2022: Day 1 Schedule, Live Streaming, TV Channel, IST Time

By
Birmingham, July 25: The Commonwealth Games 2022 will begin on July 29 at here across various venues and India will be a strong contender for a rich haul of medals this time.

There will be tough opposition for them from teams like UK, Australia, Indonesia and New Zealand etc in the medal hunt.

The Day 1 action in CWG 2022 will offer us plenty to cheer too as some class athletes from the Asia-Oceania regions will compete for glory in several disciplines.

India will prominently feature in a few disciplines on Day 1 at Commonwealth Games but the highlight will be cricket, hockey and badminton where India are a realistic medal contender.

The spectators can also get themselves familiarised with Law Bowls, a rather new sports on TV, where India will also be competing for a medal.

So, what is the Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 1 schedule? Here we are giving you details of the Day 1 schedule, IST Time, TV Channel and Live Streaming.

1. 5:30 PM - 10:45 PM IST and 12 AM-5:15 AM IST (July 30) -- Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls

Women's Singles Sectional Play - Round 1

Para Men's Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 1

Men's Triples Sectional Play - Round 1

Women's Singles Sectional Play - Round 2

Para Women's Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 1

Men's Triples Sectional Play - Round 2

Men's Pairs Sectional Play - Round 1

Para Men's Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 2

Women's Fours Sectional Play - Round 1

Men's Pairs Sectional Play - Round 2

Para Women's Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 2

Women's Fours Sectional Play - Round 2

2. 6PM-9:30PM, 11PM-2:30AM, 4AM-7:30AM -- Badminton

Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 1

England v Barbados

Singapore v Mauritius

South Africa v Jamaica

Malaysia v Zambia

Scotland v the Maldives

India v Pakistan

Canada v Uganda

Australia v Sri Lanka

Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 2: Malaysia v Jamaica

England v Mauritius

Singapore v Barbados

South Africa v Zambia

3. 6PM-12AM, 2:30AM-6:15AM -- Artistic Gymnastics

Men's Team Final and Individual Qualification - Subdivision 1

Men's Team Final and Individual Qualification - Subdivision 2

Men’s Team Final and Individual Qualification - Subdivision 3

4. 6PM-9:30PM, 11PM-2:30AM, 4AM-7:30AM -- Hockey

Women's Group Matches: New Zealand v Kenya

South Africa v Scotland

India v Ghana

Canada v Wales

Men's Group Matches: England v Ghana

New Zealand v Scotland

5. 6PM-10:30PM, 2:30AM-7PM -- Rugby 7s

Men's and Women's Group matches

6. 6:30 PM-11:30 PM, 1 AM-6 AM -- Table tennis and para table tennis

Women's Team Event Qualifying Round 1

Men's Team Event Qualifying Round 1

Women's Team Event Qualifying Round 2

Men's Team Event Qualifying Round 2

7. 6:30 PM-9:30 PM, 1 AM-3:30 AM -- Cycling and para-cycling

8. 7:30PM-10:15PM, 4AM-7AM -- Swimming and para swimming

9. 8PM-11:30PM, 3AM-6:30AM -- Cricket

India vs Australia

Pakistan vs Barbados

10. 8PM-1AM -- Triathlon and para triathlon

11. 9PM-11:45PM, 3:30AM-6AM -- Boxing

Men's and Women's Preliminary Round of 32

12. 9PM-12:30AM, 3AM-6:30AM -- Netball

13. 9PM-11:45PM, 3AM-5:30AM -- Squash

14. Live Streaming, TV Channel in India

The Commonwealth Games can be seen in Sony Sports Networks and the live streaming will be on Sony LIV.

Story first published: Monday, July 25, 2022, 11:21 [IST]
