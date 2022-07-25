Commonwealth Games 2022: Day 1 Schedule, Live Streaming, TV Channel, IST Time

Birmingham, July 25: The Commonwealth Games 2022 will begin on July 29 at here across various venues and India will be a strong contender for a rich haul of medals this time.
There will be tough opposition for them from teams like UK, Australia, Indonesia and New Zealand etc in the medal hunt.
The Day 1 action in CWG 2022 will offer us plenty to cheer too as some class athletes from the Asia-Oceania regions will compete for glory in several disciplines.
India will prominently feature in a few disciplines on Day 1 at Commonwealth Games but the highlight will be cricket, hockey and badminton where India are a realistic medal contender.
The spectators can also get themselves familiarised with Law Bowls, a rather new sports on TV, where India will also be competing for a medal.
So, what is the Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 1 schedule? Here we are giving you details of the Day 1 schedule, IST Time, TV Channel and Live Streaming.
1. 5:30 PM - 10:45 PM IST and 12 AM-5:15 AM IST (July 30) -- Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls
Women's Singles Sectional Play - Round 1
Para Men's Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 1
Men's Triples Sectional Play - Round 1
Women's Singles Sectional Play - Round 2
Para Women's Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 1
Men's Triples Sectional Play - Round 2
Men's Pairs Sectional Play - Round 1
Para Men's Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 2
Women's Fours Sectional Play - Round 1
Men's Pairs Sectional Play - Round 2
Para Women's Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 2
Women's Fours Sectional Play - Round 2
2. 6PM-9:30PM, 11PM-2:30AM, 4AM-7:30AM -- Badminton
Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 1
England v Barbados
Singapore v Mauritius
South Africa v Jamaica
Malaysia v Zambia
Scotland v the Maldives
India v Pakistan
Canada v Uganda
Australia v Sri Lanka
Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 2: Malaysia v Jamaica
England v Mauritius
Singapore v Barbados
South Africa v Zambia
3. 6PM-12AM, 2:30AM-6:15AM -- Artistic Gymnastics
Men's Team Final and Individual Qualification - Subdivision 1
Men's Team Final and Individual Qualification - Subdivision 2
Men’s Team Final and Individual Qualification - Subdivision 3
4. 6PM-9:30PM, 11PM-2:30AM, 4AM-7:30AM -- Hockey
Women's Group Matches: New Zealand v Kenya
South Africa v Scotland
India v Ghana
Canada v Wales
Men's Group Matches: England v Ghana
New Zealand v Scotland
5. 6PM-10:30PM, 2:30AM-7PM -- Rugby 7s
Men's and Women's Group matches
6. 6:30 PM-11:30 PM, 1 AM-6 AM -- Table tennis and para table tennis
Women's Team Event Qualifying Round 1
Men's Team Event Qualifying Round 1
Women's Team Event Qualifying Round 2
Men's Team Event Qualifying Round 2
7. 6:30 PM-9:30 PM, 1 AM-3:30 AM -- Cycling and para-cycling
8. 7:30PM-10:15PM, 4AM-7AM -- Swimming and para swimming
9. 8PM-11:30PM, 3AM-6:30AM -- Cricket
India
vs
Australia
Pakistan vs Barbados
10. 8PM-1AM -- Triathlon and para triathlon
11. 9PM-11:45PM, 3:30AM-6AM -- Boxing
Men's and Women's Preliminary Round of 32
12. 9PM-12:30AM, 3AM-6:30AM -- Netball
13. 9PM-11:45PM, 3AM-5:30AM -- Squash
14. Live Streaming, TV Channel in India
The Commonwealth Games can be seen in Sony Sports Networks and the live streaming will be on Sony LIV.
