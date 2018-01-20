Concussion rules Pakistan's Shoaib Malik out of New Zealand T20s

Lahore, January 20: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken the decision to leave Shoaib Malik out of the Twenty20 series with New Zealand as the all-rounder continues to recover from a concussion.

During the fourth one-day international between the sides earlier this week, Shoaib - batting without a helmet - was hit on the back of the head by an incoming throw while running between the wickets.

He continued his innings but was dismissed in the next over and, after not taking to the field for the Black Caps' chase, missed the final ODI on Friday.

Swept 5-0 in that series, Pakistan will be without Shoaib for the three T20s, which begin in Wellington on Monday.

Shoaib Malik ruled out from T20I series against New Zealand

Pakistan Tour Management Committee held a meeting with Shoaib Malik to discuss his participation in the upcoming 3 match T20I.

The Committee during the meeting also decided not to call up any replacement for Shoaib Malik pic.twitter.com/tmcS0Ipk7c — PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) January 20, 2018

"The committee reviewed the expert advice it received from the top medical consultants in New Zealand after conducting all necessary medical tests of Shoaib Malik has decided, after briefing PCB management, to send him back from New Zealand," read a PCB statement.

"The committee was of the opinion that it should give him the best chance to recuperate from the symptoms of the delayed concussion he is currently showing."

"He has been making good progress since suffering the delayed concussion and is showing daily signs of improvement," added Pakistan team physio Vib Singh.

"He has been advised to rest a minimum of seven to 10 days for the concussion to resolve. The decision was made to give him the best chance to continue aiding his prognosis and that he should return home to recover in a familiar and comfortable environment."

Source: OPTA