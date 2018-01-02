Confident Bancroft unfazed by Ashes critics

Perth, January 2: opener Cameron Bancroft insisted he is in a positive frame of mind and remains confident in his ability, despite criticism over his form in the Ashes.

Bancroft made his Test debut in the Ashes opener in November, however, the Western Australian is under pressure having failed to build on his unbeaten 82 in the Brisbane clash.

Since impressing in the second innings of Australia's 10-wicket rout at the Gabba, Bancroft has only managed scores of 10, 4, 25, 26 and 27 as the Aussies reclaimed the urn.

The final Ashes Test in Sydney, starting Thursday, is looming as Bancroft's last chance to save his career but the 25-year-old is unfazed by the pressure.

"Obviously the team is in a really positive frame at the moment," Bancroft told reporters on Tuesday. "So to be able to sit back, reflect and celebrate that is fantastic.

"I feel like I've been batting really well, there's a lot of really good things that I am doing.

"Cricket's just one of those game sometimes but I do know that keeping that positive attitude, having fun, enjoying playing cricket for Australia - this is such a great thing I'm doing right now and I'm very grateful for it.

"It's something that I could probably over analyse . I'm doing the hard work, I'm getting myself in.

"It's been great to be able to get the team off to a great start. Davey and I have certainly done that the last couple of innings.

"Life's too short to sit here and worry about all the bad things that's going on.

"My game is really good, I'm really confident. Cricket is one of those games that it will reward you if I keep that faith.

"Over the years I've been able to let go and focus on what's important.

"Playing cricket for Australia is an honour, so far this series it's been an absolute dream come true."

