Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: Cricket Australia likely to review IPL contracts - report

By Pti
Australian cricketers may have to forego their IPL contracts
Australian cricketers may have to forego their IPL contracts

Melbourne, March 17: Australian cricketers may have to forego their lucrative IPL contracts in the wake of fast-spreading novel coronavirus, the local media reported on Tuesday (March 17).

The IPL has been postponed till April 15 with India reporting more than 120 positive cases and three deaths.

Cricket Australia has not directed the players officially with its chief executive Kevin Roberts on Tuesday (March 17) saying that players were individually contracted to their IPL teams and can make up their own minds to compete in the 2020 Indian Premier League or not.

"We can provide advice. We're conscious of the fact that Australian players are individually contracted to the IPL and the time will certainly come very soon where players are going to be really interested and leaning on our perspective as their leader... to advise them in that regard," Roberts said.

"And then there will also be a perspective from the BCCI and their IPL division within that and together with our players and the BCCI, I am sure players will reach the best possible decisions in uncertain circumstances."

IPL 2020: No headway at franchise owners' tele-conference

The Australian newspaper reported that Cricket Australia is reviewing whether it should permit its players to participate in the IPL or The Hundred series in the UK. There are 17 Australian players contracted with different IPL franchisees.

The Australia report said that pacer Pat Cummins, former skipper Steve Smith, opener David Warner and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell could be asked to give up their rich contracts.

Cummins had become the highest paid overseas player in the history of the IPL with a contract worth USD 3.2 million with Kolkata Knight Riders.

Maxwell received a USD 2.2 million contract with Kings XI Punjab. Cricket Australia has declared NSW the champions after scrapping the Sheffield Shield final.

More IPL 2020 News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
PSL called off
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 15:32 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 17, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue