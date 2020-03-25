Coronavirus: Lesson for us that we take game too seriously, says Ashwin

Over 500 positive cases have been reported in India due to novel coronavirus while global death toll has crossed 16,000.

"Right now is the time to find solutions instead of blaming this country or that country. The solution for the time being seems to be social-distancing and patience. Hopefully science finds a breakthrough soon," Ashwin told ESPN Cricinfo.

"There is a lesson in all this: we take the game too seriously. There are far bigger things than the game that can hamper it," India's premier spinner added.

Ashwin said that he is not exactly thinking about the game right now even though at times he is missing the tension that comes with competition.

"For a change, despite so much free time on hand, I haven't thought much about the game. For once the craving to watch something on TV is not there. I don't know how this has happened, but it has. I have not gone on YouTube looking for old clips either," the India international said.

3 weeks it is ... let’s stay indoors India. I repeat the consequences of irresponsible community behaviour over the next 3 weeks could cost us 2 decades. Well done @narendramodi ji. Now let’s follow instructions rather than moaning and giving our own opinions. #coronavirusindia — lets stay indoors India 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) March 24, 2020

In normal times, one trains with a certain purpose which is not there in these unprecedented times.

"Nor am I missing the game as such except the rigours and tensions of playing the sport, the pressure of it, just trying to compete. Every day you are looking forward to something.

"If you go to practise, you are looking forward to, say, the IPL, the TNPL, or club cricket. To some cricket. Tomorrow if I have to turn up at the nets, I don't know what to look forward to," he said.

But that's also adds a new perspective, he feels.

"There is a freshness to that, to be honest. You don't have to look forward to anything. Just turn up and enjoy the game. Need to bowl the ball or hit the ball and not worry about what is in front of you. Obviously I am not going to go out to bat or bowl in the near future, but if I do in isolation, I think it will be great."

The Tamil Nadu spinner, who moved to Delhi Capitals from Kings XI Punjab during the trade window, used a unique way to send a message in support of the lockdown.

Hahaha, somebody sent me this and told me it's exactly been 1 year since this run out happened.



As the nation goes into a lockdown, this is a good reminder to my citizens.



Don't wander out. Stay inside, stay safe! #21DayLockdown pic.twitter.com/bSN1454kFt — lets stay indoors India 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) March 25, 2020

Ashwin recalled Mankading Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler in IPL 2019 which happened exactly a year ago to this day to create awareness among his fellow compatriots in fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic.