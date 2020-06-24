Coronavirus: No positive tests for England squad ahead of West Indies series

London, June 24: England's training squad have all tested negative for coronavirus ahead of the Test series against West Indies.
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have carried out a total of 702 tests during June, involving not just players but also members of the coaching team and staff at the two bio-secure venues - the Ageas Bowl and Old Trafford - set to host the upcoming matches.
All those checked were clear of COVID-19, the governing body confirmed on Wednesday. The first Test starts on July 8.
"The England and Wales Cricket Board can confirm that 702 COVID-19 tests were carried out between June 3 and June 23 with several stakeholder groups working at the bio-secure venues of the Ageas Bowl and Old Trafford," a short statement read.
"These groups include players, support staff, match officials, ECB staff, venue staff and hotel staff. We can confirm that all 702 tests were negative."
A socially distanced meeting on the outfield for our training group as we prepare for international cricket to return pic.twitter.com/vLVhaMkci2— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 24, 2020
All of England's players bar Jofra Archer arrived at the Ageas Bowl, which stages the series opener, on Tuesday to take part in a behind-closed-doors camp.
Paceman Archer is set to join up with his team-mates on Thursday, his delayed arrival coming after a member of his household felt unwell over the weekend.
After starting out at the Ageas Bowl, England and West Indies will move up to Manchester for the remaining two Tests.
