Coronavirus: Pakistan's tour of England 'on track' despite cancellation of Dutch ODIs

By Peter Hanson
PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan
PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan

Karachi, April 23: Pakistan's tour of England remains "on track" despite the indefinite postponement of three ODIs scheduled to take place in the Netherlands in July.

The Dutch government has banned all sports and cultural events until September 1 as part of measures to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Pakistan were meant to be play three ODIs in Amstelveen on July 4, 7 and 9, but the Pakistan Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Wednesday (April 22) that the tour has been shelved.

As things stand Pakistan are due to play two Twenty20 matches in Ireland, before starting a three-Test series against England at Lord's on July 30, which precedes three T20 fixtures.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said via a news release that the tour is still on as things stand.

"It is sad that we have to postpone our July tour to the Netherlands, but in the prevailing circumstances, this is absolutely the right thing to do as human lives are far more precious and valuable than a cricket match or an event," he said.

"Netherlands has been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and we offer our heartfelt condolences to all those who have lost their lives. Like any other country, the PCB stands firmly with the KNCB and hope they will be able to overcome this crisis.

"The Pakistan national cricket teams have always enjoyed touring the Netherlands and as soon as things return to normal, the PCB will engage with the KNCB to reschedule the tour so that we can fulfil our obligation.

"The Pakistan national men's cricket team's tours to Ireland, for two Twenty20 Internationals, and England, for three Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals, are on track at this stage.

"We are keeping a watching brief and are in contact with our counterparts in Dublin and London, respectively.

"As is always the case, the PCB will be happy to be guided by the hosts on the upcoming tours but without compromising on the health and safety of its players and team support personnel."

Story first published: Thursday, April 23, 2020, 0:10 [IST]
