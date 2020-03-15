Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: Virat Kohli's message "Stay strong and fight outbreak"

By Pti

New Delhi, March 15: India captain Virat Kohli has urged his countrymen to take all necessary precautions in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed lives of over 4000 people across the globe.

In India, there has been two deaths along with 80 plus positive COVID 19 cases which has prompted suspension of all sporting activities including an ODI series against South Africa and the cash-rich Indian Premier League.

"Let's stay strong and fight the #COVID19 outbreak by taking all precautionary measures. Stay safe, be vigilant and most importantly remember, prevention is better than cure. Please take care everyone," Kohli tweeted.

On Friday (March 13), the Indian captain was seen coming out of the Lucknow airport wearing black face mask.

The Indian team were supposed to have a training session on Saturday (March 14) but in the evening, the BCCI and South Africa mutually agreed to call off the series after visiting team players made it clear that they wanted to return home at the earliest.

Former India batsman VVS Laxman also took to twitter, asking people to come together to deal with this deadly disease.

"One who stays away can save the rest. Requesting everyone to take the necessary precautions & be responsible. If you have symptoms, please get yourself tested. If you have tested positive please be in isolation and help prevent others. Together we can overcome this soon #COVID19," Laxman wrote on his twitter handle.

More VIRAT KOHLI News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
ATK clinch record third ISL title
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, March 15, 2020, 13:49 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 15, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue