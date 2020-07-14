Covid 19 crisis: BCCI to reschedule Australia series and England series at home?

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had confirmed that the tour would indeed go on from December. India is scheduled to play three ODIs, as many T20Is and four Tests against Australia.

But a report in the Times of India stated that either the ODI series or the T20Is, most likely the latter, could be cancelled and the start of the Test series could be pushed back.

"The present (interim) schedule for Australia tour was released by Cricket Australia (CA) with the first Test to begin on December 3. Also, to note is a three-match T20 series that was scheduled ahead of the Tests, to be followed by a three-match ODI series.

"One of those two - either T20s or ODIs - will have to be cancelled. Most likely the T20s because the format was put in place keeping the T20 World Cup in Australia in mind. Now, that' not happening, and IPL is. The start of the Test series will also be pushed by a week," said BCCI sources. The team is also scheduled to play two warm-up games ahead of the Test series.

India are due to play England in a home series comprising five Tests and the sources said even that could be revisited with Test series getting curtailed to three matches and followed by five ODI and as many T20Is.

"Changes will be made to that schedule too. England are likely to play three Tests in India instead of five, followed by five T20s and five ODIs. That will also help compensate the host broadcaster who lost the India-South Africa series in March due to Covid."

They said even if the IPL 2020 happens in the October-November window, the BCCI is eager to conduct the IPL 2021 in March-May window next year.