CPL 2020: All players, staff test negative for Covid 19, teams to start training

With this news all franchise teams will now commence training and CPL officials and TV crew will now have limited freedom to move around the tournament hotel in small clusters, the CPL 2020 officials said in a media release.

Before the CPL 2020 cohort travelled to Trinidad & Tobago there were five people who either tested positive for COVID-19, or were in close contact with someone who had, and the strict tournament protocols meant that they could not travel and that included all-rounder Fabian Allen. Allen has been ruled out of the CPL 2020 also because he could not catch the flight to Trinidad from Jamaica.

Michael Hall, CPL 2020's Tournament Operations Director, said: "The rigorous testing that we did before people travelled, along with other protocols we put in place in conjunction with the Ministry of Health and the CPL's medical advisory committee, have put us in a fantastic place. However, this is just the start of the process and we will continue to be vigilant as we look to put on a successful tournament. CPL would like to thank all members of the cohort for working so hard to get us to this position."

The tournament gets underway on August 18 and will see 33 games played at two venues in Trinidad behind the closed doors due to the Coroanvirus situation. The first match will see last year's runners-up, the Guyana Amazon Warriors, take on the three-time champions Trinbago Knight Riders. The final will take place on September 10.