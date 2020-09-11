CPL 2020 All Star XI: Kieron Pollard of Trinbago Knight Riders to lead team of the tournament

Port of Spain, September 11: The CPL 2020 team of the tournament has been announced and it will be led by Kieron Pollard, who captained Trinbago Knight Riders to title with an all-win record. The team was selected by the tournament's commentary team - Tom Moody, Ian Bishop, Daren Ganga, Danny Morrison and Samuel Badree.
The team features three players from the Trinbago Knight Riders who went through the group stages unbeaten before capturing the title on Thursday (September 11), three members from Guyana Amazon Warriors, two players from the Jamaica Tallawahs and one each from the St Lucia Zouks, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots and the Barbados Tridents.
The selectors also picked one Caribbean and one overseas 12th man to round out the squad. The CPL 2020 concluded on Thursday with the Knight Riders bagging the title for the fourth time beating St Lucia Zouks.
Tom Moody, CPL 2020's Director of International Cricket, said: "After healthy discussion and debate the commentators have finalised what they believe is a power packed all-star XI from the Hero CPL 2020.
With a tournament dominated by world-class spin there was an abundance of riches, Imran Tahir again proved a challenge to all who came his way. Kieron Pollard's all-round skills again brought some eye-catching performances, it was an easy decision to make him the captain after a flawless league stage," said Moody.
The team of the tournament
1. Glenn Phillips (wk) - Jamaica Tallawahs
2. Sunil Narine - Trinbago Knight Riders
3. Shimron Hetmyer - Guyana Amazon Warriors
4. Nicholas Pooran - Guyana Amazon Warriors
5. Darren Bravo - Trinbago Knight Riders
6. Kieron Pollard (capt) - Trinbago Knight Riders
7. Mohammad Nabi - St Lucia Zouks
8. Jason Holder - Barbados Tridents
9. Rayad Emrit - St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
10. Imran Tahir - Guyana Amazon Warriors
11. Mujeeb ur Rahman - Jamaica Tallawahs
12. Scott Kuggelejin - St Lucia Zouks
13. Keemo Paul - Guyana Amazon Warriors
