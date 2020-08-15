Cricket
CPL 2020: Barbados Tridents vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Dream11 Fantasy tips, playing XI details

By
CPL 2020: BT vs SK&NP: Fantasy tips (Pic: CPL)
CPL 2020: BT vs SK&NP: Fantasy tips (Pic: CPL)

Bengaluru, August 15: The CPL 2020 is set for a grand opening on August Tuesday (August 18) and in the second match defending champions Barbados Tridents and strong contenders St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will lock horns.

This match will be preceded by the inaugural match between Trinbag Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors. Back to the second match, the Tridents will obviously start as favourites not merely because they are the title holders.

The Tridents have some awesome pool of talent that contains the likes of skipper Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Joshua Bishop, Ashley Nurse, Hayden Walsh Jr etc. They have serious firepower and never get surprised if they romp to their second title in as many years and third in all.

The Patriots too have an equally brilliant squad. Under skipper and veteran pacer Rayad Emrit they have a good mix of players who are vastly experienced in T20 format playing in different leagues across the globe.

Evin Lewis, the former Mumbai Indians opener, Ben Dunk, Ish Sodhi, the player and spin coach of Rajasthan Royals, exciting Sheldon Cottrell, powerful opener Chris Lynn, who has moved to Mumbai Indians from Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 2020, Denensh Ramdin and Alzarri Joseph etc can give any team a serious run for their money.

A match between Tridents and Patriots will sure set off the proceedings on a fiery note and here are more details.

1. Playing XIs

Barbados Tridents: Jason Holder (Captain), Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (wk), Raymon Reifer, Shamarh Brooks, Corey Anderson, Ashley Nurse, Hayden Walsh Jr, Rashid Khan, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Bishop.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Rayad Emrit (Captain), Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Joshua De Silva, Ben Dunk, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Jahmar Hamilton, Colin Archibald, Alzarri Joseph, Ish Sodhi, Sohail Tanvir.

2. Dream11

Johnson Charles, Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Jason Holder, Corey Anderson, Ashely Nurse, Hayden Walsh Jr, Alzarri Joseph, Rashid Khan, Sohail Tanvir.

3. Match details

Date: August 19

Time: 3.30 AM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Cricket Academy

Live Telecast: Star Sports

Live Streaming: FanCode

Story first published: Saturday, August 15, 2020, 13:16 [IST]
