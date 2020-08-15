CPL 2020: FanCode joins hands with CPL to live stream matches with new intuitive features

FanCode will provide a comprehensive digital experience to CPL fans through an array of features such as live streaming with interactive data overlays, real-time highlights, interactive live scores with multimedia commentary, and even provide India's first customised commentary for fantasy sports users.

This comprehensive digital experience of CPL will be available through FanCode's industry-first offering - Match Pass and Tour Pass.

CPL will be the first mainstream T20 cricket league to start since COVID-19 lockdown. Now in its 8th edition, the CPL matches will be starting at 7:30PM IST on each match day.

Launching with CPL, the consumer-first features being rolled out to fans by FanCode includes interactive data overlays, where fans can customise the data they want to see as an overlay while watching the live stream.

Fans will also, for the first time in India for cricket, have the choice and flexibility to subscribe to the specific content they want for the CPL through Match Pass, for match-wise access, and Tour Pass, for access to the entire tournament.

By this, Sports fans will not have to commit to a monthly or annual subscription fee for the entire platform to watch their favourite tournament or a match of their choice.

Talking about the new features that enhance the sports fan experience on FanCode, Yannick Colaco, Co-Founder of FanCode said, "We are glad to have the opportunity to provide comprehensive coverage of CPL to Indian cricket fans. In continuing with our commitment of providing great experiences to sports fans by unlocking the potential of digital, we will be rolling out features like interactive data overlays on the live feed, customised commentary and detailed analysis around the progress of the matches. With Match and Tour Pass, we're continuing to put the fan at the centre of everything we do, giving them the flexibility to choose what they want to subscribe to."

Prasana Krishnan, Co-Founder of FanCode said, "The world is finally witnessing the gradual return of sports, and with CPL, the fans are in for a treat to enjoy the first T20 cricket from the big leagues since lockdown. This time around, cricket fans will not be able to go to the stadium and restaurants to enjoy these matches with friends due to the pandemic. They will have to stay indoors and enjoy the matches from the comfort of their homes."

Jamie Stewart, Commercial Director of CPL T20, said, "It's a great pleasure to have Hero CPL 2020 available live on Fancode for the first time. With a match coming into India during primetime on each day of competition, the opportunities for our fans there to enjoy all the fun and excitement of the "biggest party in sport" just got bigger. As Official Streaming Partner (FanCode), CPL fans know exactly where to go to get their fill of the action."