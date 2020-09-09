CPL 2020 Final: Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks: Dream11 Fantasy tips, India timing, Playing XIs

Have one final crack at the CPL 2020 through MyKhel Dream11 Fantasy tips. Find all below.

1. Team News: Trinbago Knight Riders

The Knight Riders have been the team to beat in CPL 2020. No other team has played like team as them. Check the stats chart for CPL 2020, and you will not find too many Trinbago players jostling for top spots. But they have a nice spread of batsmen who have scored upwards of 200 runs, five to be precise, and bowlers take wickets at critical junctures without conceding too many runs. But the likes of Lendl Simmons, Darren Bravo, captain Kieron Pollard, Fawad Ahmed, Akeal Hosein, Colin Munro etc have held the Knight Riders together with consistent efforts. The Zouks are a high energy side but they need to reach a whole different level to trump this well-rounded Knight Riders.

2. Team News: St Lucia Zouks

The Zouks have played some fine cricket in the CPL 2020. Despite their skipper Darren Sammy unable to contribute anything significant, the Zouks rode on contributions spread across the team to reach the title clash. They have two batsmen who have scored more than 200 runs and three bowlers who have taken more than 10 wickets in CPL 2020 but they excelled in critical situations to enter the final. Players such as Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Rakheem Cornwall, Najibullah Zadran, Scott Kuggelejin and Kesrick Williams have led them well and they will expect another good outing from them against the irrepressible Knight Riders in the CPL 2020 final.

3. Playing XIs

Trinbago Knight Riders: Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Tom Webster, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Darren Bravo, Fawad Ahmed, Kharry Pierre, Tim Seifert, Akeal Hosein, Moeen Ali Khan

St Lucia Zouks: Rakheem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Andre Fletcher, Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, J Glen, Darren Sammy, Scott Kuggelejin, Kesrick Williams, Zahir Khan.

4. Dream11

Lendl Simmons, Rakheem Cornwall, Sunil Narine, Tom Webster, Kieron Pollard, Tim Seifert (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Mohammad Nabi, Scott Kuggelejin, Fawad Ahmed, Kesrick Williams.

5. Match details

Date: Thursday, September 10

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Live telecast: Star Sports

Live streaming: FanCode