CPL 2020: Match 11: Barbados Tridents vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots: Dream11 Fantasy tips, Playing XI details

So, who has the edge? What could be their playing XIs? Interested in the Dream11 fantasy? MyKhel has the answer to all that below?

1. Team News - Barbados Tridents

Tridents are in the midst of a crisis and it is amply reflected in their standing in the CPL 2020 table, fifth with just two points from three games. The defending champions had lost to Trinbgao Knight Riders and St Lucia Zouks in their last two matches. They have big names for sure in their roster but have not been able to dish out a strong team effort yet. In the last match against Trinbago, their openers finally made some runs but the middle-order flunked and it was vice-versa in the first two matches. Even their bowlers have not really been able to hit the sweet spot consistently as someone like Rashid Khan too has struggled to bring in consistency to his bowling, often conceding 8-9 runs per over. They need a way out of it at the earliest or will see their campaign plumbing new depths.

2. Team News - St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

The Patriots are in even deeper trouble. They have lost all their three matches and are languishing at the bottom of the table. Like the Tridents, they too have some good admixture of stars but a team effort has not been forthcoming. The likes of Ewin Lewis, Denesh Ramdin, Joshua Silva etc need to get on track soon or else the Patriots can forget this year's CPL.

3. Playing XIs

Barbados Tridents: Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Corey Anderson, Kyle Mayers, Jonathan Carter, Jason Holder (Captain), Ashley Nurse, Raymon Reifer, Rashid Khan, Hayden Walsh Jr, Mitchell Santner.

The Patriots: Chris Lynn, Ewin Lewis, Joshua Silva, Denesh Ramdin, Ben Dunk, Kieran Powell, Sohail Tanvir, Rayad Emrit, Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell, J Jaggesar.

4. Dream11

Johnson Charles, Ewin Lewis, Denesh Ramdin (WK), Joshua Silva, Jason Holder, Corey Anderson, Ben Dunk, Ashley Nurse, Rayad Emrit, Rashid Khan, Sheldon Cottrell.

5. Match details

Date: August 25

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Live telecast: Star Sports

Live Streaming: FanCode