CPL 2020: Match 5: Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders: Dream11 fantasy tips, Playing XI detials

Both the teams have some exciting talents and here is the Dream11 fantasy tips and playing XI of them to weigh in the chances.

1. Team news - Jamaica Tallawahs

They are second on the points table after their win over St Lucia Zouks. Their five-wicket win was pretty facile too. From a batting perspective, their biggest highlight was the form shown by Glenn Phillips and Asad Ali. Their effect was evident from the fact that they outbatted a big-hitter like Andre Russell. While Phillips and Ali made runs at a strike rate of 151 and 174 respectively, Russell struggled at 94.12 en route to a 17-ball 16. The Jamaicans will hope for Russell big bang and a few runs from opener Chadwick Walton. Spinners Mujeeb ur Rahman and Sandeep Lamichhane were the pick of bowlers and they will hope that the pacers will come up with a improved effort against Knight Riders.

2. Team News - Trinbago Knight Riders

The three-time champions Trinbago Knight Riders started the tournament on a slow but right note with a tight four-wicket win over Guyana Amazon Warriors in the CPL 2020 inaugural game on August 18. However, the Tallwahs will pose them a bigger danger and the Knight Riders will have to lift their game a few notches to register their second win on the trot. They will be eager for a few more runs from Lendl Simmons and Colin Munro and skipper Kieron Pollard. The Trinbago outfit will also except a better outing from veteran Dwayne Bravo with the ball who conceded 40 runs in four overs in the last match.

3. Playing XIs

Trinbago Knight Riders: Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Tim Seifert, Dwayne Bravo, Sikander Raza, Fawad Ahmed, Jayden Seales, M Ali Khan.

Jamaica Tallwahs: Chadwick Walton, Glenn Phillips, N Kirton, Rovman Powell, Asad Ali, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Oshane Thomas, Veerasamy Perumal.

4. Dream11

Sunil Narine, Glenn Philipps, Colin Munro, Asad Ali, Darren Bravo, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Dwayne Bravo, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sandeep Lamichhane, Oshane Thomas.

5. Match details

Date: August 20

Time: 3.30 AM

Live telecast: Star Sports

Live Streaming: FanCode