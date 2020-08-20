CPL 2020: Match 6: Barbados Tridents vs St Lucia Zouks: Dream11 Fantasy tips, Playing XI details

Zouks had lost their first match to the Tallawahs in a rather comprehensive fashion. Can they effect a turnaround? MyKhel offers tips to select your Dream11 and be a part of the CPL 2020 excitement.

1. Team News: Barbados Tridents

The Tridents made a winning start but the result at the best could be termed as scratchy. Their batsmen went through mighty struggle to reach 153 and the Patriots were close on heels till the last moment before the Bajans pulled off a stunning victory. To begin with, Tridents will be hoping for few more runs from top 3 in Shai Hope, Johnson Charles and Corey Anderson. In the last match, it required some lusty blows by No 10 Rashid Khan for them to cross the 150-mark and the Afghan lad had also plucked two wickets. The frontline batsmen will have to take more responsibility against a dangerous side like Zouks. Their bowling effort was pretty nifty against Patriots and they would be keen for an encore.

2. Team News: St Lucia Zouks

The Zouks had actually batted alright against the Jamaica Tallwahs and posted a 150+ total based on the half-century by Roston Chase. However, the absence of a true-blue big-hitter was evident in their batting as it was more a linear acceleration than an explosive surge of power. Rakheem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher and Mohammad Nabi can put their feet on the pedal and they will perforce need that against Tridents. However, their bowlers will have to dish out a more disciplined effort.

3. Playing XIs

Barbados Tridents: Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Corey Anderson, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder (Captain), Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer, Mitchell Santner, Ashley Nurse, Rashid Khan, Hayden Walsh Jr.

St Lucia Zouks: Rakheem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Sami, Darren Sammy (Captain), Kesrick Williams, Scott Kuggelejin.

4. Dream11

Andre Fletcher (wk), Johnson Charles, Kyle Mayers. Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Najibullah Zadran, Darren Sammy, Mitchell Santner, Rashid Khan, Kesrick Williams, Obed McCoy.

5. Match details

Date: August 20

Time: 7.30 PM

Live Telecast: Star Sports

Live Streaming: FanCode