CPL 2020: Match 7: St Lucia Zouks vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots: Dream11 Fantasy tips, Playing XI details

Patriots had lost both their matches to slip to the bottom of the CPL 2020 points table. Find here details like Dream11 fantasy tips, match details etc.

1. Teams News - St Lucia Zouks

Zouks under Darren Sammy started the match with little chance against a side like Barbados Tridents, a well-knit unit and champions. But with copious assistance from rain, Zouks made full use of a small creek and registered their first win of CPL 2020. They had won of course but that has only helped to paper over some large cracks like lack of runs from top order batsmen. They will need a big show from players such as Andre Fletcher, Roston Chase, Mohamamd Nabi etc and not just against Patriots, they will require that effort throughout the tournament. However, a slight silverline is their tight bowling effort, particularly by the off-spin brigade, against the Tridents. They will have to build on it.

2. Team News - St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

They will require an immediate U-turn in how they perform in CPL 2020. Apart from Chris Lynn and to a lesser extent Ewin Lewis, none of their batsmen looked in good touch and it reflected in their batting effort too. Often, they limped around for scoring. The bowling scenario is not too different as only skipper Rayad Emrit looked capable of taking wickets and others need to chip in to support the veteran pacer.

3. Playing XIs

St Lucia Zouks: Rakheem Cornwall, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Najeeb Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Darren Sammy, Mark Deyal, Scott Kuggelejin, Syed Bin Zafar, Obed McCoy, Kesrick Williams.

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots: Chris Lynn, Ewin Lewis, N Kelly, Denesh Ramdin, Ben Dunk, Jahmar Hamilton, Rayad Emrit, D Drakes, Ish Sodhi, J Jaggesar, Sheldon Cottrell.

4. Dream11

Chris Lynn, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Mohmmad Nabi, Darren Sammy, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Najeeb Zadran, Rayad Emrit, Sheldon Cottrell, Kesrick Williams, Obed McCoy.

5. Match details

Date: August 22,

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Live Telecast: Star Sports

Live Streaming: FanCode