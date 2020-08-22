CPL 2020: Match 8: Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors: Dream11 Fantasy tips, Playing XI, Live telecast details

Both the teams will be eager to notch up a win and be among the contenders for a top four finish. MyKhel gives Dream11 Fantasy tips and Playing XI details here.

1. Team News - Jamaica Tallawahs

Despite a solid half-century by the consistent Glenn Philipps, the Tallwahs could only raise 135 for 8 in 20 overs against the Knight Riders. They need to change that. The Jamaicans will hope for an explosive outing from Andre Russell. The burly all-rounder has been a disappointment with the bat in both the matches, failing to accelerate the scoring while coming to bat down the order. In the first match, Russell faced 17 balls for his 16 with two fours and against Tribago he consumed 26 balls for his 25 with three fours. He is yet to hit a six in CPL 2020. Russell will have to dish out an improved performance against Warriors. Russel had also given away 25 runs in his two overs. In fact, apart from senior pacer Fidel Edwards and spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman none of the others had a good in the office.

2. Team News - Guyana Amazon Warriors

The Warriors came up with a vastly improved performance especially by bowlers. Pacer Keemo Paul and veteran leggie Imran Tahir shared six wickets among them while skipper Chris Green showed a good improvement in his form compared to their first match. But their batting is still heavily dependent on Shimron Hetmyer and the Warriors would like to see more contribution from others like Ross Taylor, Brandon King and Nicholas Pooran etc.

3. Playing XIs

Warriors: Brandon King, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran, Sherafane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Chris Green (Captain), Romario Shepherd, Naveen ul Haq, Imran Tahir.

Tallawahs: Chadwick Walton, Glenn Philips, N Kirton, Rovman Powell (Captain), Asad Ali, Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russell, R Lewis, Fidel Edwards, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

4. Dream11

Glenn Phillips (wicketkeeper), Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Asad Ali, Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russell, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Imran Tahir, Fidel Edwards, Chris Green.

5. Match details

Date: August 23

Time: 3.30 AM IST

Live Telecast: Star Sports

Live Streaming: FanCode