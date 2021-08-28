Cricket
CPL 2021: Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Lucia Kings: Russell's brutal fifty laces Jamaica victory

By
Andre Russell of Jamaica Tallawahs en route to his 14-ball 50 (Pic: CPL via Getty Images)
Basseterre, August 28: Records tumbled at the Warner Park as the Jamaica Tallawahs destroyed the Saint Lucia Kings by 120 runs, the biggest win in Caribbean Premier League (CPL) history. It was Tallawahs' opening match of the CPL 2021.

The Tallawahs had contributions throughout their side, but it was Andre Russell who was the most brutal, scoring fifty from just 14 balls, another CPL record.

The Kings were given a mammoth target of 256 runs to win the game and they never really found partnerships that would see them get close to the Tallawahs efforts.

The Tallawahs were put into bat by the Kings and were given a lightning start thanks to Kennar Lewis who smashed 48 runs from just 22 balls in an innings that include five massive sixes that soared out of Warner Park.

Lewis was well supported by Chadwick Walton who was measured while his opening partner was scoring so freely but he opened his shoulders soon after Lewis was dismissed by Roston Chase.

The Tallawahs lost Walton for 47 but that did not slow them down with fast runs coming from Haider Ali and Rovman Powell.

The finishing touches to a fantastic Jamaica batting performance come from Russell who scored at a strike rate of 357.14. The power with which Russell struck the ball was nothing short of remarkable with the Kings bowlers unable to find any answer to his brutal hitting.

When the Kings innings got underway there were some lusty blows from Rahkeem Cornwall but then wickets began to fall regularly.

The Kings lost Cornwall and Faf du Plessis in the first over and by the end of the PowerPlay they were 66/6 and all chances of an improbable win were gone.

It was the CPL debutant Migael Pretorius who was the star with the ball for the Tallawahs, returning figures of 4/32.

The only standout batsman for the Kings was the in-form Tim David who made 56 from 28. He was sadly lacking for support as the Saint Lucia team stumbled to 135 all out.
Story first published: Saturday, August 28, 2021, 9:43 [IST]
