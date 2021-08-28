CPL 2021: Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Lucia Kings: Russell's brutal fifty laces Jamaica victory

Basseterre,
August
28:
Records
tumbled
at
the
Warner
Park
as
the
Jamaica
Tallawahs
destroyed
the
Saint
Lucia
Kings
by
120
runs,
the
biggest
win
in
Caribbean
Premier
League
(CPL)
history.
It
was
Tallawahs' opening
match
of
the
CPL
2021.
The Tallawahs had contributions throughout their side, but it was Andre Russell who was the most brutal, scoring fifty from just 14 balls, another CPL record.
The Kings were given a mammoth target of 256 runs to win the game and they never really found partnerships that would see them get close to the Tallawahs efforts.
