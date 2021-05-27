CPL 2021: Latest big signings: Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis, Shakib al Hasan return to league

Power-hitting opener and Jamaica man Gayle will be back with the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, a team he played for in 2017 and 2018. Gayle had guided the Patriots to their only CPL final in his first year with the franchise. As the leading run scorer in T20 history he brings a huge amount of experience to the Patriots squad for the CPL 2021.

Gayle had joined St Lucia Zouks for CPL 2020 but pulled out citing personal reasons that culminated in a bitter war of words between the left-hander and former teammate at Jamaica Tallawahs and Windies Ramnaresh Sarwan.

Gayle had then called Sarwan "worse than Coronavirus."

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan has joined the Jamaica Tallawahs for the CPL 2021 season. This will be the third time that the world's leading spin-bowling all-rounder has represented the Tallawahs having been with the franchise in 2016 and 2017.

South Africa's veteran batsman Faf du Plessis will be playing for the St Lucia Zouks this season. The former South Africa captain has been in outstanding form in recent months for the Chennai Super Kings at the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) where he made four consecutive half-centuries, including 95 not out against the Kolkata Knight Riders. This is his second stint at the CPL having played for the Patriots in 2016.