CPL 2021: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals: Patriots ease past Royals by 21 runs

The
Royals
took
full
advantage
of
their
decision
to
field
first
by
removing
both
openers,
Evin
Lewis
and
Devon
Thomas,
in
the
first
three
overs
before
Oshane
Thomas
bowled
Chris
Gayle
to
leave
the
Patriots
teetering
at
38/3
at
the
end
of
the
PowerPlay.
Bowling
with
real
zip,
Oshane
Thomas
was
to
strike
once
more
removing
Asif
Ali
in
the
eighth
over
as
his
hostile
spell
resulted
in
exemplary
figures
of
3/22
from
his
four
overs.
Patriots
captain
Bravo
entered
at
the
fall
of
the
fourth
wicket
and
along
with
Rutherford
they
consolidated
the
innings
before
exploding
into
life
in
the
final
seven
overs.
Their
115-run
partnership
in
70
balls
ensured
the
Patriots
laid
a
platform
for
Fabian
Allen
to
add
late
fireworks
at
the
death
to
power
the
Patriots
to
a
very
imposing
175/5
Much
like
the
Royals,
the
Patriots
made
early
inroads
with
their
bowling
dismissing
both
openers
inside
the
first
three
overs.
Although
they
needed
a
calamitous
run-out
to
get
them
on
their
way
when
Johnson
Charles
found
himself
at
the
same
end
as
Glenn
Phillips.
Through
the
middle
phase,
the
Patriots
put
a
stranglehold
on
the
game
forcing
the
run-rate
up
and
putting
pressure
on
the
Royals
batsmen
to
play
high-risk
shots.
Jason
Holder
and
Kyle
Mayers
fell
without
making
a
significant
indent
on
the
scorecard
and
although
Shai
Hope
anchored
the
innings
with
a
well-constructed
44
his
dismissal
with
six
overs
to
go
left
too
much
to
do
for
the
remaining
batsmen.
Azam
Khan
showed
a
few
signs
of
his
potential
with
some
late
blows,
but
the
Patriots
closed
out
the
Royals
innings
with
minimum
fuss.
