CPL 2021: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals: Patriots ease past Royals by 21 runs

The Royals took full advantage of their decision to field first by removing both openers, Evin Lewis and Devon Thomas, in the first three overs before Oshane Thomas bowled Chris Gayle to leave the Patriots teetering at 38/3 at the end of the PowerPlay.Bowling with real zip, Oshane Thomas was to strike once more removing Asif Ali in the eighth over as his hostile spell resulted in exemplary figures of 3/22 from his four overs.Patriots captain Bravo entered at the fall of the fourth wicket and along with Rutherford they consolidated the innings before exploding into life in the final seven overs.Their 115-run partnership in 70 balls ensured the Patriots laid a platform for Fabian Allen to add late fireworks at the death to power the Patriots to a very imposing 175/5Much like the Royals, the Patriots made early inroads with their bowling dismissing both openers inside the first three overs. Although they needed a calamitous run-out to get them on their way when Johnson Charles found himself at the same end as Glenn Phillips.Through the middle phase, the Patriots put a stranglehold on the game forcing the run-rate up and putting pressure on the Royals batsmen to play high-risk shots.Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers fell without making a significant indent on the scorecard and although Shai Hope anchored the innings with a well-constructed 44 his dismissal with six overs to go left too much to do for the remaining batsmen.Azam Khan showed a few signs of his potential with some late blows, but the Patriots closed out the Royals innings with minimum fuss.