CPL 2021: St Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders: Tim David spurs Kings to narrow win

1
9918-nonopta-11239
The
Kings
started
brightly
after
being
put
into
bat
with
Andre
Fletcher
and
Rahkeem
Cornwall
putting
on
51
for
the
first
wicket.
It
was
Cornwall
who
went
first,
when
he
lobbed
a
ball
from
Ravi
Rampaul
to
extra
cover.
A
burst
of
three
wickets
for
the
addition
of
just
four
runs
pegged
back
the
Kings
and
they
looked
to
rebuild.
A
partnership
of
68
between
Roston
Chase
and
Tim
David
brought
the
Kings
back
into
the
match
with
Chase
playing
the
anchor
role
to
David's
more
aggressive
approach.
An
enterprising
stand
between
Chase
and
Keemo
Paul
took
the
Kings
to
157/5
with
Chase
finishing
on
30
not
out.
The
Kings
bowlers
kept
things
tight
at
the
start
with
the
Knight
Riders
scoring
at
less
than
a
run
a
ball
inside
the
PowerPlay
with
Jeavor
Royal
particularly
impressive
with
his
left
arm
spin.
In
the
face
of
some
excellent
bowling
Lendl
Simmons
and
Colin
Munro
struggled
to
kick
on
with
Simmons
falling
to
Paul
for
25
from
30
balls.
At
the
fall
of
Simmons
wicket,
the
Knight
Riders
needed
88
from
43
balls.
When
Kieron
Pollard
fell
for
9
from
10
balls
it
was
down
to
the
New
Zealand
pair
of
Munro
and
Tim
Seifert
to
get
their
side
home.
Seifert's
brilliant
hitting
took
his
team
tantalisingly
close
to
a
victory,
but
Wahab
Riaz
successfully
defended
14
runs
from
the
final
over.
Get breaking news alerts.
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed