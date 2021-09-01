CPL 2021: Trinbgao Knight Riders vs St Lucia Kings: Knight Riders saunter to win

Basseterre, September 1: Trinbago Knight Riders moved up to second in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2021) table with a 27- run victory over the Saint Lucia Kings at the Warner Park on Tuesday night (August 31).
The Kings won the toss and opted to field first and for the first half of the Trinbago Knight Riders innings they had full control of the game. However, a late salvo from Kieron Pollard and Tim Seifert helped the Knight Riders to post a challenging total.
In reply Andre Fletcher played a fine lone hand for the Kings but the team never got going as a disciplined Trinbago bowling attack kept a firm stranglehold on proceedings throughout.
