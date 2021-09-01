Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

CPL 2021: Trinbgao Knight Riders vs St Lucia Kings: Knight Riders saunter to win

By
Ravi Rampaul and Colin Munro of Trinbago Knight Riders celebrate a wicket (CPL via Getty Images)
Ravi Rampaul and Colin Munro of Trinbago Knight Riders celebrate a wicket (CPL via Getty Images)

Basseterre, September 1: Trinbago Knight Riders moved up to second in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2021) table with a 27- run victory over the Saint Lucia Kings at the Warner Park on Tuesday night (August 31).

The Kings won the toss and opted to field first and for the first half of the Trinbago Knight Riders innings they had full control of the game. However, a late salvo from Kieron Pollard and Tim Seifert helped the Knight Riders to post a challenging total.

In reply Andre Fletcher played a fine lone hand for the Kings but the team never got going as a disciplined Trinbago bowling attack kept a firm stranglehold on proceedings throughout.

1
9918-nonopta-11241


The Knight Riders opened their innings with the familiar pair of Lendl Simmons and Sunil Narine and they put on a partnership of 23 from 18 balls before Wahab Riaz trapped the former plumb in front.

It took the introduction of Tim Seifert for the Knight Riders innings to gain impetus after Tion Webster, Narine and Colin Munro had all fallen in consecutive overs. Along with Kieron Pollard the pair put on 78 runs from 44 balls to help post a competitive total.

Just like the Knight Riders innings, the Kings struggled to find any momentum in the first half of their reply amidst some exceptional and parsimonious bowling from Sunil Narine and Akeal Hosein that left them needing an unlikely 82 runs from 36 balls.

Despite Andre Fletcher's unbeaten 81 from 55 balls, three wickets by the tournament's top wicket taker Ravi Rampaul ensured no one was able to stick with him to chase down the Knight Riders total. However, Knight Riders will have to face stiff competition from in-form St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, who were occupying the top slot in table, to maintain their No 1 position on the table.
Comments

MORE CPL 2021 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 32,771,108 | World - 217,892,579
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, September 1, 2021, 8:36 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 1, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments