Cricket Australia confirm Adelaide Test will be a day affair

The current ICC Playing Conditions stipulate that a day-night Test match can be held only "with the agreement of the visiting Board".

BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary had written to CA, saying that India are not yet ready to play with pink ball and would prefer playing the Adelaide Test with traditional red ball.

"We can confirm that we have received advice from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that it is not prepared to participate in a proposed Day-Night Test in Adelaide this summer," a CA spokesperson said.

"Whilst we appreciate some Adelaide fans may be disappointed, we know how popular the Adelaide Test is and look forward to hosting India there in December.

"We are committed to hosting at least one Day-Night Test each home summer as part of our continued focus to grow Test cricket, and we are excited about the Day-Night Test against Sri Lanka at the Gabba in January."

Australia have played four pink-ball Tests and won all of them, including the historic first game against New Zealand in Adelaide in 2015.