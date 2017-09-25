Cricket in America: Brand created and dream closer than ever

Bengaluru, September 25: Cricket in the United States took a step closer towards the creation of a new federation with the launch of the USA Cricket brand, unveiled on the 173rd anniversary of the first ever international sporting event - a cricket match between the USA and Canada which is now known as the Auty Cup.

The brand and the new USA Cricket social media platforms, which have also been launched, represent a new chapter for the sport in the USA.

It is the first step towards getting a new Governing Body up and running, until which time the sport will continue to be delivered by the ICC Americas USA Project team and the Local Advisory Groups.

The creation of a membearship database that will facilitate a transparent election process will now follow with the focus on creating a federation that can represent and unify the whole cricket community in the USA. A new Board is expected to be in place by April 2018.

ICC Americas USA Project Manager Eric Parthen said: "It is a very exciting day for cricket in the US as we celebrate the past and look to the future. It is a fresh start and we are hugely encouraged by what we have been hearing from the cricket community.

The conversations and progress we have made are on track to unifying as one body for cricket in the USA.

Speaking on behalf of the creative development, Dan Price, president of Adrenalin, said: "The launch of USA Cricket is the first step to introducing the sport of cricket to millions of new fans as well as providing structure and guidance to participants, old and new, across the country. We are thrilled with the new mark and look forward to the impact USA Cricket will have on the sport worldwide."