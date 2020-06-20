Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Cricket South Africa indefinitely postpones Solidarity Cup

By Pti
csa

Johannesburg, June 20: Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Saturday indefinitely postponed the launch of its innovative '3TCricket' competition, Solidarity Cup, scheduled to take place on June 27.

After talking to various stakeholders, the CSA felt more work is needed to stage the tournament and took the decision to postpone it.

"The operational teams behind the Solidarity match and event partners in collaboration with Cricket South Africa, 3TCricket and SuperSport met to consider the readiness to host the event on 27th June," CSA tweeted.

"Following this meeting, it has become clear that more work is needed in preparation including approval. A new date will be announced in due course," it added.

The tournament was set to mark the resumption of live cricket in South Africa following the coronavirus-forced break from the sport.

Earlier this week, CSA had announced that the Solidarity Cup will be the showcase event for the brand-new cricket format which sees 24 of South Africa's top players in three teams playing two halves in one match.

The teams that will take part in the tournament are the Eagles, to be captained by AB de Villiers, Kingfishers, to be led by Kagiso Rabada and the Kites, which will have Quinton de Kock as captain.

More CRICKET SOUTH AFRICA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: KOE 1 - 0 SGE
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Saturday, June 20, 2020, 20:04 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 20, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue