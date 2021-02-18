CSK Team 2021 Players List: Complete list of Chennai Super Kings players with price in IPL 2021

The Super Kings invested big in uncapped India players K Gowtham from Karnataka and England all-rounder Moeen Ali. Ali, who recently had a good Test against India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, was bought for Rs 7 crore.

At one go, the CSK have received a handy spinner and a batsman who can hammer the ball a long way and also someone who can bat at various positions. At the slow Chepauk pitch, the off-spin of Moeen could come very useful for them especially after releasing Harbhajan Singh.

Gowtham has not earned an India cap yet but Karnataka all-rounder has been quite impactful for Rajasthan Royals and then for Kings XI Punjab, now the Punjab Kings.

Players retained: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, Faf Du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Curran, Ravi Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma, KM Asif, Imran Tahir, R. Sai Kishore, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi.

Players released: Shane Watson (retired), Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla, Monu Singh.

Players bought from auction: Moeen Ali: Rs 7 crore, K Gowtham: Rs 9.25 crore, Cheteshwar Pujara: Rs 50 lakh; Harisaankar Reddy: Rs 20 lakh, K Bhagath Varma: Rs 20 lakh, C Hari Nishanth: Rs 20 lakh.