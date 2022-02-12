CSK Team 2022 Players List: Full List of Chennai Super Kings Players With Price in IPL 2022, Remaining Purse

But in general bought back players who they let go after IPL 2021 ahead of the IPL 2022 auction.

Players CSK bought on Saturday: Dwayne Bravo (Rs 4.4 crore), Robin Uthappa (Rs 2 crore), Ambati Rayudu (Rs 6.75 crore), Deepak Chahar (Rs 14 crore). This list will be updated as the day moves on.

They had already retained Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 16 crore), MS Dhoni (Rs 12 crore), Moeen Ali (Rs 8 crore), Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs 6 crore).

They started the day with Rs 48 crore in their kitty but it could not be said that the defending champions spent all that money quite wisely, or at least a good chunk of it.

It may be said that the absence of head coach Stephen Fleming in the auction room in Bengaluru was felt on occasions as the CSK generally went about their task in a listless manner.

They are still need of several players and has a tight budget of Rs 20 crore which is to diminish further in the hours to come.

Interesting auction rules

The Silent Tie-Breaker: When two teams are tied and exhausted all their purse trying to bid for a player, they can submit a final closed bid amount and the one who's bid more will get the player.

The extra amount bid is to be deposited with BCCI and will not be part of Rs 90 crore purse. Process can be repeated till a clear winner emerges.

Accelerated Process: Here franchises put up a common wish-list of players they want auctioned

Status of Right To Match Cards (RTM): NO RTM Cards available in this IPL auction 2022.

Squad Strength: Minimum Players: 18; Maximum Players: 25

Slabs of Base Prices: Rs 2 Crore, 1.5 Cr, 1 Cr, 75 Lakh, 50 lk, 40 lk, 30 lk, 20 lk.