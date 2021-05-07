Cummins does not mind playing T20 World Cup in the UAE

The postponement of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season after multiple cases of COVID-19 inside the bio-bubble has led to a big question-mark on whether the marquee ICC event should be held in India where a third wave is expected around that time.

"If it's going to be a drain on resources or it's not going to be safe, then I don't think it's right to play it over here. That's the first question which needs to be answered," Cummins was quoted as saying by The Age daily.

The Kolkata Knight Riders pace spearhead said cricket authorities should check with Indian government and do what's best.

"It probably too early to say. It's six months away. The priority should be for cricket authorities to work with the Indian government to see what's best for the Indian people," Cummins said.

The 27-year-old feels hindsight always provides better perspective like many who feel that IPL could have been held in UAE this time also.

"The IPL in the UAE last year was brilliant, it was really well run, but millions of people were saying it should've been played in India, so what do you do? You can see both sides. They set up this tournament with all the best advice."

Cummins allocates his donation to UNICEF Australia’s India Covid-19 Crisis Appeal

Cummins, who has himself donated $50,000 to India's COVID-19 fight, has a lot of empathy for what the country is currently facing.

"Around the hotel there's less staff and when you hop in the bus to go to training there's normally a few hundred people waiting. There's no one out there now and no crowds at games," the KKR speedster added.

(With PTI inputs)