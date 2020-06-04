Darwin T20 Cricket League: Check out full schedule, India timing, venues, team details

The competition, to be held between June 6 and 8, will see eight teams vying for top honours - seven Darwin Premier Grade Clubs and one Invitational XI featuring players from the Northern Territory's 'Asia Cup' competition. They teams are: Invitational XI, Darwin XI, Palmerston, Sth Districts, Tracy Village, Waratah, Nightcliff, PINT.

"We have a unique opportunity to showcase Darwin's wonderful dry season to a global audience, as well as celebrate the return of cricket after a period of unprecedented disruption to the game," Northern Territory Cricket chief executive Joel Morrison was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"It's been a pretty tough couple of months for everyone around the world and we are hoping to bring some joy to the cricket community. "We are open-minded and are quite happy to be a test case for world cricket," he said.

Check out details of Darwin T20 League such as the full schedule, India timings, venues etc below.

Schedule (Time in IST)

June 6: Cazalys Oval Palmerston vs Darwin 5.30 AM

June 6: MCG 2 Sth Districts vs Tracy Village 5.30 AM

June 6: MCG Waratah vs Nightcliff 5.30 AM

June 6: MCG 1 PINT vs Invitational XI 10.00 AM

June 6: MCG 2 Tracy Village vs Darwin 10.00 AM

June 6: Cazalys Oval Sth Districts vs Palmerston 10.00 AM

June 7: MCG 2 Nightcliff vs Invitational XI 5.30 AM

June 7: MCG 1 Sth Districts vs Darwin 5.30 AM

June 7: Gardens Oval PINT vs Waratah 5.30 AM

June 7: MCG 1 Palmerston vs Tracy Village 10.00 AM

June 7: MCG 2 PINT svs Nightcliff 10.00 AM

June 7: Gardens Oval Waratah vs Invitational XI 10.00 AM

June 8: Semifinal 2 MCG 5.30 AM

June 8: Semifinal 1 MCG 5.30 AM

June 8: CDU Top End T20 Final 10.00 AM