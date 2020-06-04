Darwin T20 Cricket League: Check out full schedule, India timing, venues, team details

Bengaluru, June 4: The CDU Top End T20 (Darwin T20 Cricket League) will mark the return of competitive cricket and fans to stadium in Australia after being in lockdown since March 13 because of the Covid 19 pandemic.
The competition, to be held between June 6 and 8, will see eight teams vying for top honours - seven Darwin Premier Grade Clubs and one Invitational XI featuring players from the Northern Territory's 'Asia Cup' competition. They teams are: Invitational XI, Darwin XI, Palmerston, Sth Districts, Tracy Village, Waratah, Nightcliff, PINT.
"We have a unique opportunity to showcase Darwin's wonderful dry season to a global audience, as well as celebrate the return of cricket after a period of unprecedented disruption to the game," Northern Territory Cricket chief executive Joel Morrison was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.
"It's been a pretty tough couple of months for everyone around the world and we are hoping to bring some joy to the cricket community. "We are open-minded and are quite happy to be a test case for world cricket," he said.
Check out details of Darwin T20 League such as the full schedule, India timings, venues etc below.
Schedule (Time in IST)
June 6: Cazalys Oval Palmerston vs Darwin 5.30 AM
June 6: MCG 2 Sth Districts vs Tracy Village 5.30 AM
June 6: MCG Waratah vs Nightcliff 5.30 AM
June 6: MCG 1 PINT vs Invitational XI 10.00 AM
June 6: MCG 2 Tracy Village vs Darwin 10.00 AM
June 6: Cazalys Oval Sth Districts vs Palmerston 10.00 AM
June 7: MCG 2 Nightcliff vs Invitational XI 5.30 AM
June 7: MCG 1 Sth Districts vs Darwin 5.30 AM
June 7: Gardens Oval PINT vs Waratah 5.30 AM
June 7: MCG 1 Palmerston vs Tracy Village 10.00 AM
June 7: MCG 2 PINT svs Nightcliff 10.00 AM
June 7: Gardens Oval Waratah vs Invitational XI 10.00 AM
June 8: Semifinal 2 MCG 5.30 AM
June 8: Semifinal 1 MCG 5.30 AM
June 8: CDU Top End T20 Final 10.00 AM
