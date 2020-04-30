David Warner and wife Candice dance to Telugu song ''Butta Bomma''

The Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Warner, who recently joined TikTok, has been very busy on the platform during the lockdown as he's been sharing multiple videos of his funtime.

Two weeks ago, Warner had shared a TikTok video in which he was seen dancing with his daughter to a popular Bollywood track 'Sheila Ki Jawani'. And on Thursday (April 30), the Aussie posted yet another TikTok video in which he and his wife Candice are seen dancing to a popular Telugu song ''Butta Bomma''.

Watch: Warner and daughter Indi dance to popular Bollywood track

"It's tiktok time buttabomma get out of your comfort zone people lol Candice Warner," the Australian opener captioned the video on Instagram.

In the video, Warner is dressed in his Sunrisers kit along with his wife swaying to the hook steps of the song, which is a popular number from Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and featured Allu Arjun along with Pooja Hegde.

Apart from the two groovey moves, Warner had upload a hilarious video featuring Candice in which they are seen switching ''jobs'' earlier this week.

The video started with Warner in full kit and his wife virtually kayaking just beside him. Then the couple switch characters as Warner is seen wearing his wife's swimsuit and she, meanwhile, is dressed in full Australian ODI kit.