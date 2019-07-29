Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Warner suffers bruised thigh in training ahead of Australia's Ashes opener

By Opta
DavidWarner - cropped
David Warner

London, July 29: David Warner suffered a bruised thigh in training on Monday, dealing Australia a potential blow ahead of their Ashes opener.

The tourists were preparing on the Edgbaston pitch before the first Test against England, which starts on Thursday, when Warner inside-edged a ball from Michael Neser into his left thigh.

He was pictured receiving attention from medical staff and was required to treat the injury with ice.

Anderson could hold key to Ashes: McGrath

Warner is set to be a key man for Australia in this series, the opener playing Test cricket again for the first time since the fateful tour of South Africa last year.

Vice-captain at the time, Warner - along with then-skipper Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft - were each banned for their roles in a ball-tampering scandal.

The trio are all in the Australia Ashes squad, together for the first time since serving their suspensions, as Australia look to retain the urn.

England, meanwhile, were boosted by James Anderson being able to bowl on Monday.

The leader of England's pace attack wore a compression sock on his right leg as he continues to recover from a calf injury sustained playing for Lancashire.

Jofra Archer is in line to make his Test bow having recovered from a side strain, an injury he played with during England's successful World Cup campaign.

More DAVID WARNER News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, July 29, 2019, 21:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 29, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue