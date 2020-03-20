David Warner pulls out of 'The Hundred' but not due to COVID-19: Report

According to Australian website 'WAtoday', Warner's manager James Erskine said that the decision has got nothing to do with prevailing COVID-19 pandemic that has caused a global lock-down of cricketing activities.

"David Warner has pulled out of the Hundred in what could be the first of multiple withdrawals from England's new franchise league by international players as the coronavirus pandemic grips world sport," the website reported.

Warner at a fee of GBP 125,000 was the highest-paid player for the 100-ball-a-side spectacle which was set to be held from July 17 to August 15.

"His decision to withdraw from the competition was unrelated to the COVID-19 outbreak, his manager James Erskine said as he confirmed the move on Friday, "the report further stated.

Erskine on Thursday (March 19) had said that Warner will be playing IPL if the COVID-19 pandemic is under control and the league gets rolling after April 15, the time till which the league has been suspended.

The IPL was suspended last week till April 15 and there are also doubts if the lucrative tournament will happen at all, owing to the coronavirus pandemic that has so far claimed over 9000 and infected more than 2,00,000 across the world.

The Australian government has also issued an indefinite level-four travel ban, stopping any person from travelling outside the country. However, Warner's manager James Erskine said the Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper could play if the cash-rich league takes place.

"If the IPL is on David Warner's planning on going," Erskine was quoted as saying by 'The Age'. "If things change dramatically, which can happen in the space of an hour, the answer is you change your mind. It's no different from everybody else."

