IPL 2019: David Willey to miss Chennai Super Kings due to family reasons

By Opta
David Willey - cropped
David Willey

Chennai, March 29: England seamer David Willey has withdrawn from an Indian Premier League stint with Chennai Super Kings due to family reasons.

Willey's spell with the franchise had been delayed by the late birth of his second child and he has now opted to remain at home with his wife, Carolynne.

IPL 2019 Special Site | IPL Full Schedule

"We are due our second baby and my wife's had a bit of a tough time, so I'm having to make sure she's alright," said Willey in quotes reported by his club, Yorkshire.

"Chennai were very understanding and very supportive, as Yorkshire have been as well. It's never an easy decision. But, nonetheless, it's the right decision.

"I need to put my family first at the minute, and cricket's secondary to that. We'll get that sorted and then I can concentrate on cricket."

Those hoping to appear for England at the Cricket World Cup are required to return from the IPL by no later than April 25, meaning Willey was only set for a short spell with the Super Kings.

In the left-armer's absence, defending champions Chennai have kicked off the 2019 season with successive wins.

    Story first published: Friday, March 29, 2019, 22:20 [IST]
