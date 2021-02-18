DC Team 2021 Players List: Complete List of Delhi Capitals players with price in IPL 2021

Bengaluru, Feb 18: After notching up their best-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) finish last season, the Delhi Capitals retained most of their core team ahead of the auction for the upcoming edition.
IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals: Full list of retained and release players
With the IPL auction underway in Chennai on Thursday, the highlight for the Shreyas Iyer-led side was picking up Steve Smith. The former Australia skipper, who was let go by Rajasthan Royals ahead of the auction, was picked up by the Capitals for 2.20 crores.
The Royal Challengers Bangalore opened the bid for Smith, who had a base price of 2 crores. Capitals did not have to fight for the flamboyant batsman as they added Smith to their squad for 2.20 crore.
Apart from Smith, Delhi also added Umesh Yadav and Tom Curran to their squad. The Capitals made several small buys as well in the ongoing auction in Chennai.
Heading into the auction, the Delhi franchise had retained 19 players which included six overseas player.
In the previous edition, the Capitals lost to defending champions Mumbai Indians in the finals of the T20 extravaganza.
Delhi Capitals Squad:
Retained Players: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Daniel Sams
Players bought at auction: Steve Smith (2.20 crores), Tom Curran (5.25 crores), Umesh Yadav (1 crore), Ripal Patel (20lakhs), Vishnu Vinod (20lakhs), Lukman Meriwala (20 lakhs), Manimaran Siddharth (20 lakhs), Sam Billings (2 crores)
